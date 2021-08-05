Amazon Great Freedom Festival or Flipkart 2021 sale? Find best deals here

India’s biggest online e-commerce players -- Amazon and Flipkart, have started their Amazon Great Freedom Festival and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale respectively from today. The deals and discounts on thousands of products will be available till August 9.

Amazon is offering up to 60 percent discount on electronics, up to 40 percent off on mobile and accessories, 55 percent off on TVs and appliances and 60 percent discount on headphones or speakers, and 60 percent off on cameras and accessories.

Both the e-commerce giants are vying for shoppers looking for the best deals on televisions, smartphones, and accessories.

iPhone XR smartphone

Both the sites are offering huge discounts on iPhone XR. Currently available for Rs 38,999, Amazon is giving Rs 13,400 discount on an exchange of your old smartphone while Flipkart has upped the ante by offering up to Rs 15,000 discount.

Nintendo Switch Lite

As per Amazon, the Nintendo Switch Lite is available for Rs 18,499 and is valid for a few hours only. SBI Bank cardholders get an additional 10 percent discount.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earphones

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live initially launched at Rs 14,990, is now available only on Flipkart for Rs 5,990. The official Samsung website has listed this very product for Rs 7,990. The wireless earbuds offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and 12mm drivers with AKG tuning.

OnePlus 9R

Amazon is offering the OnePlus 9R at a discounted price of Rs 37,999 after you apply Rs 2000 discount coupon at the time of checking out. Even attractive is the exchange offer of Rs 13,400 on your old smartphone. Add an additional 10 percent discount for SBI Bank credit cardholders and it is indeed a good buy.

Asus ROG Phone 3 gets Rs 7,000 discount on Flipkart

Flipkart has listed the Asus ROG Phone 3, a gaming smartphone for Rs 39,999. It is otherwise available for Rs 46,999. If the user opts for the exchange of the old smartphone offer, the price is further discounted by up to Rs 15,000 making this model extremely attractive in terms of price. The Asus ROG Phone 3 has an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and was launched in 2020 only.

Amazon is offering the MacBook Air 2020 for Rs 85,990 compared to the earlier price of Rs 92,990. The MacBook Air 2020 comes with an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The Samsung Galaxy Flip gets a flip on their pricing in Amazon. Originally priced for Rs 1,09,999 for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage model, Amazon is offering a whopping discount of Rs 45,399 for this smartphone. To make it even more desirable, there is an additional discount of up to Rs 13,400 in exchange.

Flipkart too has many smartphones and other gadgets on sale such as the Motorola Moto G60 at a price of Rs 15,999 from the original price of Rs 17,999 if one opts for the instant discount of Rs 1000 and by using either Axis or ICICI bank credit/debit card.