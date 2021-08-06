Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Flipkart Big Saving Days: 5 best deals on smartphones

Both Amazon and Flipkart have rolled out pre-Independence Day sales, making it probably the best time to buy your favourite smartphone at a huge discount. The offers will be available till August 9.

For those looking to buy high-end smartphones, here are the five best deals on Amazon and Flipkart:

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is offering iPhone 12, the latest iPhone available in the market, at Rs 67,999 against its original price of Rs 79,900. On using an ICICI Bank or Axis Bank credit cards, Flipkart will offer an extra discount of Rs 1,000. This means the iPhone 12 would cost Rs 66,999. Axis Bank debit card users will get an instant discount of Rs 750. They can purchase iPhone 12 at Rs 67,249.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is also offering iPhone 12 at Rs 67,999. You can exchange your old smartphone and get an additional instant discount of up to Rs 13,400.

If iPhone 12 still seems out of budget, a consumer can go for iPhone 12 mini. The 64GB variant is selling for Rs 59,999 on Flipkart. The original price of the iPhone 12 mini is Rs 69,900. Besides, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit and debit card users can avail of an additional 10 percent discount on the deal.

iPhone 11

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale is offering iPhone 11 at Rs 48,999, against its original price of Rs 54,900. The e-commerce platform is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option to major credit card providers with the phone. The consumers who swap their old smartphone with the purchase can get an additional instant discount of up to Rs 13,400.

OnePlus 9 5G

The OnePlus 9 5G is selling at Rs 45,999 on Amazon. An additional discount of Rs 4,000 can be availed of at the checkout by tapping on a simple checkbox-based coupon.

The SBI credit cardholders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount on the purchase. Here too, consumers who swap their old smartphone with the purchase can get an additional instant discount of up to Rs 13,400.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

The 8GB-256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is selling at a discounted price of Rs 54,999 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs 86,000. A no-cost EMI payment option is also available with the phone to major credit card providers.

Not to forget, swapping an old smartphone with the purchase can get you an additional instant discount of up to Rs 13,400.

Asus ROG Phone 3

The Asus ROG Phone 3, which costs Rs 55,999, can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 39,999 at Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale August 2021. If you are upgrading to Asus ROG Phone 3 from an earlier model of the Asus ROG, you can get an additional discount of up to Rs 15,000.