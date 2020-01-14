Amazon founder Jeff Bezos arrives in India, pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi



Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/xDXAT9cBgf

— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 14, 2020

Over three days, Bezos will review and plan Amazon's operations in the country.

Bezos is also due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government officials as well as industry leaders such as Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, according to people familiar with his itinerary.

Bezos is expected to attend an Amazon event for entrepreneurs, sellers in Delhi, they said, requesting anonymity. He will also participate in a "mega Prime Video event" and has a meet and greet with Bollywood stars.

At the Prime Video event in Mumbai, a fireside chat with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan has been planned.

Bezos is keen to get a first-hand view of India, given its strategic importance to Amazon's operations, one of the persons quoted above said. The trip has been in the works for some time now.

The meeting with the Prime Minister has not been finalised yet, however.