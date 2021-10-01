Amazon-Flipkart festive sale: Best deals on smartphones, watches, smart TVs

E-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon’s much-awaited festive sales are about to begin. Flipkart’s eight-day Big Billion Days sale will begin on October 2 for its Plus customers and October 3 for everyone; while Amazon’s Great Indian Festival kicks off on October 3, and a day earlier for Prime subscribers.

What to expect from Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale?

Flipkart has already started revealing some of the major offers that will be available on mobiles, TVs, laptops and other electronics. For those looking to upgrade their smartphones, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days has got some decent offers.

Among the offers expected in smartphones , the finest could be Apple iPhone SE, which will be sold at Rs 24,499 with bank offer. Xiaomi Redmi 9i will be sold at Rs 7,199 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers. Google Pixel 4a is expected to be sold at Rs 24,400 with bank offer.

In the smartwatch section, AmazonFit T Rex will see a major discount and will be priced at Rs 5,999, its MRP being Rs 9,999. GTS 2e is expected to be sold at Rs 7,999, which is Rs 2,000 down from its MRP, and GTS at Rs 4,999.

What to expect from Amazon’s Great Indian sale?

Amazon too has got some sweet offers for its customers. In the mobile phone category, iPhone XR is expected to be priced at Rs 32,999. One Plus 9 and 9 R 5G will be sold at Rs 39,999 and 34,999, respectively.

One Plus Nord 2 5G will be sold at Rs 28,499 and Nord CE 5G at Rs 23,499. Samsung had interestingly come out with a barrage of offers on the platform, selling its flagship Samsung Galaxy products at a much lower rate. Samsung Galaxy M51 is likely to be priced at Rs 19,999 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be sold at Rs 33,999. Samsung Galaxy M12 and M32 5G are expected to be priced at Rs 8,550 and Rs 15,499, respectively.

In the smart TV category, Redmi Smart TV 32-inch will be sold at Rs 14, 499 and the 43-inch model will come for Rs 23,999. Redmi 65-inch 4K smart TV will be priced at Rs 59,999. Brands like Acer and iFFalcon and others will make forays in the sale.