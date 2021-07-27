Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • business>
    • Amazon denies report of accepting bitcoin as payment

    Amazon denies report of accepting bitcoin as payment

    Profile image
    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Amazon.com Inc on Monday denied a media report saying the e-commerce giant was looking to accept bitcoin payments by the end of the year. The report from London's City A.M. newspaper, citing an unnamed "insider", sent the world's biggest cryptocurrency up as much as 14.5 percent before it trimmed gains to last trade 6 percent higher at USD 37,684.04.

    Amazon denies report of accepting bitcoin as payment
    Amazon.com Inc on Monday denied a media report saying the e-commerce giant was looking to accept bitcoin payments by the end of the year.
    The report from London's City A.M. newspaper, citing an unnamed "insider", sent the world's biggest cryptocurrency up as much as 14.5 percent before it trimmed gains to last trade 6 percent higher at USD 37,684.04.
    "Notwithstanding our interest in the space, the speculation that has ensued around our specific plans for cryptocurrencies is not true," said a spokesperson from Amazon.
    "We remain focused on exploring what this could look like for customers shopping on Amazon."
    The company on July 22 posted a job opening for a digital currency and blockchain product lead.
    A growing number of companies have started to accept virtual currencies for payment, bringing an asset class shunned by major financial institutions until a few years ago closer to the mainstream.
    Last week, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric-car maker will most likely restart accepting bitcoin as payment once it conducts due diligence on the amount of renewable energy used to mine the currency.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Tesla reaches milestone with first $1 billion quarterly profit

    Next Article

    Glenmark Life Sciences IPO opens for subscription today; should you invest?

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco410.65 10.60 2.65
    Tata Steel1,317.95 20.00 1.54
    SBI Life Insura1,092.20 15.55 1.44
    JSW Steel712.25 7.70 1.09
    ICICI Bank683.15 6.40 0.95
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,318.30 20.20 1.56
    ICICI Bank683.05 6.30 0.93
    IndusInd Bank989.10 7.80 0.79
    Maruti Suzuki7,285.00 49.40 0.68
    Bajaj Finance6,200.95 38.80 0.63
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco410.65 10.60 2.65
    Tata Steel1,317.95 20.00 1.54
    SBI Life Insura1,092.20 15.55 1.44
    JSW Steel712.25 7.70 1.09
    ICICI Bank683.15 6.40 0.95
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,318.30 20.20 1.56
    ICICI Bank683.05 6.30 0.93
    IndusInd Bank989.10 7.80 0.79
    Maruti Suzuki7,285.00 49.40 0.68
    Bajaj Finance6,200.95 38.80 0.63

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.41750.00000.00
    Euro-Rupee87.75800.05600.06
    Pound-Rupee102.79700.11800.11
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67520.00110.16
    View More