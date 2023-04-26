Amazon begins fresh round of layoffs in HR and cloud unit

3 Min(s) Read
Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky, and human resources head Beth Galetti sent notices to employees in the US, Canada and Costa Rica, whose jobs were being eliminated.
Amazon on Wednesday began laying off some employees in its cloud service operation and human resources divisions as a part of previously announced job cuts that are expected to affect 9,000 employees.
In the note, Selipsky said that the company recently made the "difficult decision to eliminate some roles across Amazon globally, including within AWS, and the conversations with impacted AWS employees started today, with notification messages sent to all impacted employees in the US, Canada, and Costa Rica."