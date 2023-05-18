Amazon aggregator Thrasio divests stake in its first ever India bet

As per the company, its founders — Atul Raheja, Bharat Kalia and Varun Grover have collectively acquired majority ownership and control in Lifelong. Existing investors, Tanglin Venture Partners and Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures, have also increased their ownership in the startup.

Thrasio has divested its stake in D2C consumer durables brand Lifelong Online. The US-based rollup ecommerce pioneer had entered the Indian market with Rs 3,750 crore plan and Lifelong’s acquisition. However, Thrasio will continue to be an active investor and a strategic partner of the consumer goods firm, a statement said.

As per the company, its founders — Atul Raheja, Bharat Kalia and Varun Grover have collectively acquired majority ownership and control in Lifelong. Existing investors, Tanglin Venture Partners and Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures, have also increased their ownership in the startup.

Over the past year, Lifelong and Thrasio have leveraged their expertise to tap into the unique market opportunity that India presents, a statement added. The company said it will continue to expand its product portfolio by foraying into new and different categories in the coming year.