Homegrown electric three-wheeler (E3W) manufacturer Altigreen and green finance firm Mufin Green Finance announced a partnership on Tuesday to promote green mobility in the country. The companies said they aim to make it easier for people to buy and use electric vehicles (EVs), considered good for the environment.

Altigreen, in a company statement, said that it has set up many offline stores where people can buy E3Ws. Mufin Green Finance will help people pay for these vehicles with low-interest loans. Altigreen hopes that this would encourage more people to switch to EVs.

Shalendra Gupta, Co-Founder and CFO of Altigreen said, "We are delighted to partner with Mufin Green Finance in our mission to make green mobility the new norm. We want to offer electric three-wheelers that are affordable and efficient.”

“Mufin and Altigreen have a common vision of making urban mobility more sustainable. We want to offer convenient financing options for customers who want to buy electric vehicles,” said Pankaj Gupta, CEO of Mufin Green Finance.

Both Altigreen and Mufin Green Finance say both are looking to create a cleaner and greener future. According to the statement, they also aim motivate others to join them in adopting green practices that can reduce carbon emissions and save energy.

Altigreen and Mufin Green Finance aim to target different markets where there is a high demand for electric three-wheelers. They also plan to focus on big cities where people need a lot of transport and small cities where people want cheap and green transport options.