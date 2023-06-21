Alt smartwatch launches products for tier-2 and tier-3 regions

Alt Smartwatches said it is poised for growth in the coming months, with the goal of becoming Rs 100 crore brand by the year-end.

Alt, a smartwatch brand, has launched its new budget-friendly product, Regal, specifically designed to cater to the needs of Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets. With this strategic move, Alt said it aims to revolutionise the accessibility of smartwatches.

Recognising the potential and demand in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, Alt said provides smartwatches at affordable prices, ensuring that 70 percen of their target audience in these regions can benefit from the latest technology and innovative features.

The company made its debut in September 2022 and is among the top 5 smartwatch brands on Flipkart currently, it said. Alt Smartwatches can be explored through their dedicated website, https://www.alt-smart.com/.

To further strengthen its brand and connect with the audience, the brand recently partnered with Neeraj Chopra, a celebrated athlete, and Olympic gold medalist.

Alt Smartwatches said it is poised for growth in the coming months, with the goal of becoming Rs 100 crore brand by the year-end.