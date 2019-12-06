Allcargo to buy 44% stake in Gati for Rs 416 crore
Updated : December 06, 2019 12:25 PM IST
Allcargo to buy up to 1,03,85,332 equity shares of Gati Ltd at Rs 75 per share from some of the existing members of the Promoter and Promoter Group of Gati.
Allcargo will also subscribe to a preferential issue of 1,33,33,340 equity shares of Gati at Rs 75 per share.
Allcargo to make an open offer for acquisition of 3,17,42,615 equity shares representing 26 percent of the paid up voting equity share capital (post preferential issue and vesting of stock option) of Gati at a price of Rs 75 apiece.
