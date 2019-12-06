Allcargo to buy 44% stake in Gati for Rs 416 crore

Allcargo Logistics Ltd., the integrated logistics solutions provider, announced the acquisition of controlling stake in Gati Ltd for Rs 416 crore.

As per the deal, Allcargo will buy up to 1,03,85,332 equity shares of Gati at Rs 75 per share from some of the existing members of the promoter and promoter group of Gati – Mahendra Kumar Agarwal, Mahendra Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd and TCI Finance Ltd (TCI), and Gati.

Allcargo will also subscribe to a preferential issue of 1,33,33,340 equity shares of Gati at Rs 75 per share, subject to the approval of the shareholders of Gati.

paid-up voting equity share capital (post preferential issue and vesting of stock option) of Gati at a price of Rs 75 apiece. Allcargo will end up with a 44.6 percent stake in Gati if the open offer is fully subscribed.

With this acquisition, Allcargo proposes to enter the express supply chain industry.

“The company offers intermodal integrated supply chain solutions leveraging technology and 20,000+ pin code network and therefore the company intends to extend support to continue and expand the existing business activities in the same line through exercising effective management over Gati,” Allcargo said in the regulatory filing on Thursday.

Gati Ltd is a major player in express distribution (surface, air and rail parcel), supply chain management solutions, value-added transportation solutions, e-commerce logistics, cold chain logistics, freight forwarding segments, operation of fuel stations, domestic and international trading, and logistics parks.

"With Allcargo's existing strength in the ocean transportation business and Gati's expertise in land and air transportation segments, we are now in a unique position to offer our customers a suite of truly multimodal solutions," said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo.

Allcargo expects the acquisition to be completed by March 30, 2020.