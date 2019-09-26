Business
Allcargo Logistics in talks to acquire stake in Gati, says report
Updated : September 26, 2019 10:04 AM IST
Allcargo is in discussions to acquire Gati at an equity valuation of about Rs 1,300 crore.
Goldman Sachs Group has a six percent share in Gati.
While Gati has managed to get approval for the proposed sale it is yet to be approved by the Allcargo’s board.
