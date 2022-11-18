Freight rates unlikely to decline further: Allcargo Logistics

Buy / Sell Allcargo share TRADE

Allcargo Logistics' higher tax expense has hit the company's profit in the second quarter. The company has laid out its plans till 2025 (FY26) and it expects its revenue to be at Rs 25,000-30,000 crore while the earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation (EBITDA) - a key metric to measure a company’s financial health and ability to generate cash flow - is targeted between Rs 2,400-2,700 crore.

For the near term, the management believes that the rising freight rates have now been controlled. Reports say that the cost of shipping containers, from China to the US, has fallen by almost 83 to 85 percent from the peak.

“Freight rates have now come at a significantly lower level and we see that these levels will continue from here on and those impacts are kind of already factored in the last quarter as well. We do not see that there will be any further correction from these levels,” said Ravi Jakhar, Chief Strategy Officer at Allcargo Logistics.

Allcargo Logistics recently acquired 65 percent in the Nordicon Group and 85 percent stake in Speedy Multimodes. Talking about these acquisitions Jakhar said, “The Nordicon acquisition established us as the market leader in the Nordic region and we have significantly grown within the region our performance has more than doubled in the geography and has also added synergies to the group. So, therefore, it's been highly valued accretive business products.”

The company doesn't see the need for a big acquisition now but may continue to explore strategic opportunities in specific countries.

Watch the video for more.