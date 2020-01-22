Business
Allcargo Logistics acquires nearly 13% stake in Gati
Updated : January 22, 2020 10:00 AM IST
As part of this preferential allotment process, it has already infused Rs 100 crore into Gati, Allcargo said.
Allcargo said it is confident of closing this transaction as per regulatory norms and process of law and with due consideration to compliance and governance.
