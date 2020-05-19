  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

'All my dreams are shattered' - coronavirus crushes Asia’s garment industry

Updated : May 19, 2020 10:06 AM IST

Since the 1960s, Asia has grown into the world's garment factory, sending about $670 billion worth of clothes, shoes and bags a year to Europe, the United States and richer Asian countries, according to the International Labour Organization.
Despite the new orders, several garment manufacturers said the low volume of work on the books means many factories in Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Cambodia will not be viable, which means many of the young women who make up the majority of the workforce will no longer have jobs.
In Bangladesh, the world's second-largest garment maker behind China, 4.1 million workers or 2.5 percent of the population worked in garment factories, many of which are now closed.
'All my dreams are shattered' - coronavirus crushes Asia’s garment industry

You May Also Like

Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 1,030 crore via NCDs

Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 1,030 crore via NCDs

General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,598.38 crore for 1.34% stake in Jio Platforms

General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,598.38 crore for 1.34% stake in Jio Platforms

Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars in past few days; 1,350 showrooms operational

Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars in past few days; 1,350 showrooms operational

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement