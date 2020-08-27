  • SENSEX
Alibaba puts India investment plan on hold amid China tensions: Sources

Updated : August 27, 2020 07:42 AM IST

Alibaba, which has fuelled the growth of several Indian start-ups, will not put in fresh funds to expand its investments in the country for at least six months, the sources said.
Ant Group, which is preparing for an IPO, on Tuesday called out the challenges it faces in India.
Indian start-ups are heavily funded by Chinese investors such as Alibaba and Tencent.
