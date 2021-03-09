Alcoholic beverages sector limps back to normalcy with production and distribution stabilizing Updated : March 09, 2021 07:39 PM IST Volumes have progressively recovered in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu Distribution network is normalising, with off-premises largely open while hotels and bars running at 50 per cent capacity Published : March 09, 2021 07:39 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply