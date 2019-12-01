#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
Alcohol manufacturers plead Niti Aayog for import duty exemption on ENA

Updated : December 01, 2019 06:02 PM IST

Indian alcohol manufacturers have approached Niti Aayog, seeking exemption of import duty on extra neutral alcohol (ENA), which is the primary raw material for making alcoholic beverages.
The alcohol manufacturers have pleaded that there is a massive shortage in domestic supplies of ENA following diversion of ethyl alcohol for bio-fuel blending by oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the country.
High import duty is a big hindrance for import of ENA from international market.

