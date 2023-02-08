Ajio Luxe Weekend returns with a progressive, sustainable approach to luxury

The Ajio Luxe Wkend, is back to Mumbai after a long pandemic-induced hiatus. It was held on February 3rd to 5th. This year the organisers aimed to disrupt conventional norms in the luxury landscape with a more progressive, sustainable, and inclusive approach. The design and art event also zeroed in on an audience that spans gen X, Y, and Z. From art, fashion, accessories, and street wear, to beauty, jewelry, and automobiles the event featured 250+ brands, across 14 categories.

The Ajio Luxe Wkend was packed with crowd-puller events, think brand interactions with industry pros, culinary experiences, power panels, health and wellness seminars and a lot more.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, the co-founder, Kunal Avanti said, "We have been fortunate enough to work with various international and homegrown luxury brands. For us sustainability is at the core of event. We are trying to use sustainable, re-usual material. We are not 100 percent sustainable yet but it's a start."

Sustainability and Inclusivity was a big focus at the event. Among brands promoting the theme, was 'The PDKF Store' that works to open doors to a better future for underprivileged women in Rajasthan.

Gauravi Kumari of The PDFK Store said, "We use traditional techniques like block printing which is the craft from Rajasthan, to create more modern and contemporary silhouettes. The profits from these go to the craftsmen and underprivileged women of Rajasthan."

The designs on display are a special highlight of the event. Sussanne Khan hosted the city's slickest set in the watches and high-end jewelry area. The curated event featured 'Bind Runes' - a collection of statement pieces rooted in Viking culture.

Sussanne Khan had a special message for the target audience, she said ,"It is a secret Viking language I have been studying as a design student. It focuses on new age empowerment for women. We have dropped about 110 pieces today. Next we are planning to do something more gender fluid."

The event attracted some of the biggest names in the fashion industry. We spotted celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania who curated 'The Style Edit' - a collection of international and homegrown labels. Anaita Shroff Adajania believes that homegrown fashion is very strong.

Growing on the aspirations of the newly affluent, the country's luxury sector is valued at over 5 billion dollars with an expected growth of ten percent 10 percent within the next 5 years. There has been an 11 percent increase in people with incomes above $30 million since 2011, and the number is expected to reach 39 percent by 2026.