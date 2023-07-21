Megalodon will assist AJIO to create visually-appealing and engaging content that the target audience can resonate with.

Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform AJIO has got India's first AI marketing communications company Megalodon on board as its AI creative design partner.

Megalodon in a statement said it will support AJIO in creating campaigns powered by artificial intelligence that will engage customers at every touchpoint. It will be deploying advanced AI algorithms as well as machine learning techniques to help AJIO unlock new creativity levels and deliver hyper-personalised experiences to their customers, it said.

Rashi Agarwal, the founder of Megalodon, said the AI marketing communications firm is thrilled to be chosen as AJIO's design partner. "Our expertise in AI creativity and marketing, combined with AJIO's vision and innovative spirit will enable us to create unique and captivating experiences that resonate with customers and elevate the brand to new heights," she said.

Megalodon's co-founder and AI Head Sahid SK said brands need to adopt to innovative approaches to stay ahead in today's faced-paced digital landscape, where customer expectations evolve rapidly. "AJIO recognises the immense potential of AI in reshaping the future of fashion and enhancing the customer experience," he said.