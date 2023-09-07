Airtel backer Warburg Pincus is set to invest another billion dollars in India

Warburg Pincus, a global private equity firm, plans to allocate more than $1 billion in India this year. Warburg Pincus has invested over $7 billion in India which accounts for around 10 percent of its global portfolio, amongst the highest deployment in global private equity investments.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Vishal Mahadevia, Head of Warburg Pincus India, shared his enthusiasm for India's investment landscape: "It is an exciting time to be in India, and while we focus not on the macro, we are going to focus on where are the strong entrepreneurs, what's the micro opportunity for us."

Mahadevia emphasised that the firm does not set specific investment targets but aims to capitalise on promising opportunities in the Indian market.

Mahadevia's bullish outlook on India extends to the medical devices sector, which he finds particularly attractive. He stated, “If I had to pick one, I would really say medical devices is one we like not just for India, but for global as well. I think there is an opportunity, we got the best doctors, we got the best scientists, and we landed on the lunar South Pole just last week. So I think medical devices and the opportunity for med-tech innovation coming out of India, for India and outside is really going to be an exciting sector.”

Recently, the private equity firm pared its stake in IDFC First Bank via block deals, a portfolio company for the past 11 years. Other portfolio companies MedPlus and Bharti Airtel also saw stake sale by Warburg Pincus.

When questioned about Bharti Airtel, which represents one of the firm's oldest investments in India, Mahadevia said, "My view on Bharti is going to be biased. We have been partners with Sunil since the early days, and we remain shareholders. I think it's been a tough few years for the telecom sector in India. But with digitisation trends, with the implementation of 5G, I think the Indian consumer wants a better level of service and is willing to pay for that premium level of service that they receive. So with the quality of the team that Sunil has built out at Airtel, I continue to be bullish on the company's performance.”

On the trend of block deals by PE firms, Vishal sees block deals by investors to continue given demand and liquidity in the Indian market.