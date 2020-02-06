Associate Partners
Airbus, Adani Defence join hands to explore aircraft services market

Updated : February 06, 2020 08:14 PM IST

Airbus and Adani Defence will explore opportunities for collaboration in the area of aircraft services for Indian and South Asian market, the Airbus said after signing of the pact at the DefExpo2020 in Lucknow.
Airbus' global services forecast envisages the Indian aircraft services market to grow to $6.3 billion by 2025.
The Airbus showcased its best-in-class military products and cutting-edge defence technologies at the expo.
