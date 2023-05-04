Airbnb introduces Airbnb Rooms—Check features here

The company has created a dedicated Rooms category, which includes a curated set of 1 million private rooms, making it easier for guests to search for private room stays, along with redesigned filters and added new privacy features.

Airbnb has announced the launch of Airbnb Rooms, a new take on its original platform that offers a more affordable way for guests to experience a destination by staying with a local, the company said on Thursday. Every Airbnb Room features a Host Passport, which helps guests get to know their Host before booking their stay.

The company has created a dedicated Rooms category, which includes a curated set of 1 million private rooms, making it easier for guests to search for private room stays, along with redesigned filters and added new privacy features, it added.

"With Rooms, guests can learn more about their hosts via the Host Passport, which includes details hosts have shared about themselves, from what they do for work to fun facts. Additionally, there are ways to narrow down searches using filters and expanded privacy features," the company said.

Airbnb co-founder and CEO, Brian Chesky, said, "With Airbnb Rooms, we’re getting back to the idea that started it all – back to our founding ethos of sharing."

“Airbnb Rooms are often more affordable than hotels, and they’re the most authentic way to experience a city. This is the soul of Airbnb," Chesky added.

According to the company, rooms remain one of the most popular types of stay for guests on Airbnb, it is the third most booked category since the launch of Airbnb Categories last May. Airbnb’s internal data shows that in Q1 2023, more than 75 percent of reviewed stays in a private room in India received five star ratings from guests.

The company's internal data also revealed that nights stayed in private rooms listing in India grew by over 80 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year. A recent global survey found that over half of respondents saved money on their accommodation by staying in a listing and for almost nine out of ten price was important when deciding between booking an Airbnb listing and other accommodation.

Currently, on Airbnb, there are private rooms in more than 60,000 cities and towns around the world. Globally, the top five trending destinations for stays in private rooms include: Mapo-gu, Seoul, Korea; Warsaw, Poland; Sydney, Australia; and Florence, Italy, the company said.

