Airbnb introduces Airbnb Rooms—Check features here

The company has created a dedicated Rooms category, which includes a curated set of 1 million private rooms, making it easier for guests to search for private room stays, along with redesigned filters and added new privacy features.

Airbnb has announced the launch of Airbnb Rooms, a new take on its original platform that offers a more affordable way for guests to experience a destination by staying with a local, the company said on Thursday. Every Airbnb Room features a Host Passport, which helps guests get to know their Host before booking their stay.

