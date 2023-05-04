Airbnb introduces Airbnb Rooms—Check features here

2 Min(s) Read
The company has created a dedicated Rooms category, which includes a curated set of 1 million private rooms, making it easier for guests to search for private room stays, along with redesigned filters and added new privacy features.
Airbnb has announced the launch of Airbnb Rooms, a new take on its original platform that offers a more affordable way for guests to experience a destination by staying with a local, the company said on Thursday. Every Airbnb Room features a Host Passport, which helps guests get to know their Host before booking their stay.
"With Rooms, guests can learn more about their hosts via the Host Passport, which includes details hosts have shared about themselves, from what they do for work to fun facts. Additionally, there are ways to narrow down searches using filters and expanded privacy features," the company said.