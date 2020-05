An AirAsia India Jaipur-Hyderabad flight with 76 people onboard made an emergency landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, here on Tuesday, due to a technical issue.

An airline spokesperson said the VT-IXC, operating as i51543 from Jaipur to Hyderabad, encountered a technical issue and carried out a precautionary engine shut down. The aircraft, carrying 70 passengers and six crew, landed safely around 1.25 p.m.

