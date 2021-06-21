Aim to make PMC Bank operational in next 90-120 days, says Centrum Group’s Jaspal Bindra

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its in-principle approval to Centrum Financial and BharatPe to jointly take over the crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank. Jaspal Bindra, the Executive Chairman at Centrum Group discussed the near-term plans in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“We hope to have the bank operational within the next 90-120 days,” he said.

“Immediately post amalgamation of PMC Bank, we will depositors access to better deposits and start from there,” he added.

The plan is to infuse USD 250 million ( or approximately Rs 1,852 core) as of now.

"We are bringing in Rs 900 crore at the start in the very first year and then another Rs 900 crore we have underwritten to be available on tap as and when required for the need of the business,” he explained.

On depositor withdrawals, he shared, “We are very conscious that there is a trust deficit between the PMC depositors and the institution. We will work very hard towards that. We do expect some takeaways and we hope we can retain some portion of the depositors.”

Cooperative body NCUI has welcomed the RBI's inprincipal nod to Centrum Financial Services for the takeover of PMC Bank, but said all depositors should get back their deposits without any condition.

NCUI President Dileep Sanghani in a statement that it would have been better if all the big UCBs should have mobilised the funds together to revive the bank.

National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies Ltd (NAFCUB) President Jyotindra Mehta said, "This is in accordance with the wishes of the sector, and the depositors. This will no doubt boost the image of the sector. However, the culprits who committed the fraud in the bank must be punished."

