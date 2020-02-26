  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Aim to be largest food company in the country in the next 5-7 years, says Adani Wilmar

Updated : February 26, 2020 09:56 PM IST

Adani Wilmar, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Gujarat-based Adani Group and Singapore-based agri business group Wilmar, aims to be in the top three nationally in five products, including wheat flour and pulses, to achieve its target.
In order to scale up the business, the company has recently acquired assets, including factories in various states like Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, said Adani Wilmar Deputy CEO Angshu Mallick.
The Ahmedabad-based company has 21 percent market share in the edible oil segment and has 25 factories catering to the segment across the country.
Aim to be largest food company in the country in the next 5-7 years, says Adani Wilmar

You May Also Like

SBI conducts mega e-auction of 1,000 properties across the country

SBI conducts mega e-auction of 1,000 properties across the country

Indian retail market to reach $1 trillion by 2025, says report

Indian retail market to reach $1 trillion by 2025, says report

Warbug Pincus to put in Rs 1,080 crore in Apollo Tyres

Warbug Pincus to put in Rs 1,080 crore in Apollo Tyres

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement