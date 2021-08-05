AI-based travel app ixigo acquires bus ticketing platform AbhiBus

Le Travenues Technology Limited, the company that operates the AI-based travel app ixigo has purchased the business and operations of the city-based bus ticketing and aggregation platform AbhiBus as a going concern. Without disclosing the sale value, ixigo said in a press release on Thursday, adding it was a mix of cash and ixigo stock as consideration.

The AbhiBus team led by its founder Sudhakar Reddy Chirra has joined the ixigo team, and all intellectual property, brands, technology and operations are being transferred to ixigo, according to the release. Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, Co-Founders, ixigo said AbhiBus has built an innovative and high growth company with deep penetration on the supply side across state road transport companies (SRTCs) and private bus operators and on the demand side, as the dominant bus ticketing brand in several Indian states.

“Combined user base, multi-modal transportation capabilities, tech resources and travel domain expertise we will be able to enhance the experience of millions of travellers in India every day”, they said.

Established in 2008, AbhiBus provides end-to-end software and other value-added solutions such as e-ticketing systems, fleet management solutions, vehicle tracking systems, passenger information systems, logistics management.

The company also provides technology solutions to private bus partners and state transport corporations in India. It has also partnered with IRCTC to offer bus tickets to IRCTC users.

Sudhakar Reddy Chirra, Founder and CEO, AbhiBus said "We started AbhiBus with a vision to become India’s most preferred bus booking platform. We are happy that we were able to build a motivated, tightly-knit team and we grew rapidly to become one of the leading bus ticketing players in the country. We are excited to be joining ixigo, whose team and products have created new benchmarks for the travel industry.”