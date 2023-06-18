Ahmed Sons Exports Pvt Ltd expands into African nations

With the core business focused on basmati and non-basmati rice, corn, sugar, chicken, and meat products, the company has earlier penetrated key markets across Middle East, China and select European nations.

Ahmed Sons Exports Pvt Ltd, a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company based in India, is planning to expand in international markets, particularly in African countries. With its core business focused on basmati and non-basmati rice, corn, sugar, chicken, and meat products, the company has earlier penetrated key markets across Middle East, China and select European nations.

One of the main reasons for Ahmed Sons' expansion is its state-of-the-art rice and poultry processing factories. These facilities allow the company to retain product quality while meeting worldwide customer needs, the company said.

Last year, Ahmed Sons Exports Pvt Ltd reported a turnover of nearly Rs 16 crore last year.

Ahmed Sons is certified by organisations such as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

Ahmed Sons Exports is now positioned to continue its rising trajectory with its consistent emphasis on providing high-quality FMCG goods and building smart international relationships, the firm said.

"As Ahmed Sons grows its presence in global markets, it not only helps to India's economic progress but also strengthens the country's position as a significant participant in the global marketplace," it added.