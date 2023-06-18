CNBC TV18
Ahmed Sons Exports Pvt Ltd expands into African nations
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 10:18:47 AM IST (Updated)

Ahmed Sons Exports Pvt Ltd, a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company based in India, is planning to expand in international markets, particularly in African countries. With its core business focused on basmati and non-basmati rice, corn, sugar, chicken, and meat products, the company has earlier penetrated key markets across Middle East, China and select European nations.

One of the main reasons for Ahmed Sons' expansion is its state-of-the-art rice and poultry processing factories. These facilities allow the company to retain product quality while meeting worldwide customer needs, the company said.
Last year, Ahmed Sons Exports Pvt Ltd reported a turnover of nearly Rs 16 crore last year.
