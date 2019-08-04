Aviation
Agra tourism industry upbeat over air connectivity announcement
Updated : August 04, 2019 12:50 PM IST
Replying to a question by Agra City MP SP Singh Baghel in the Lok Sabha this week, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave an assurance that the tourism industry's long-pending demand for air connectivity between the Taj city and major destinations would soon be addressed.
He said airlines were ready with plans to start flights connecting Agra with Varanasi, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi and Jaipur. The Minister announced that four of these flights will begin in December.
The tourism industry in Agra has welcomed the news and is hoping for a major boost incoming tourist season, which usually begins from September 27, the World Tourism Day.
