Business
AGR dues: Government may rope in audit firms to settle dispute, says report
Updated : February 21, 2020 10:49 AM IST
The DoT had previously estimated Rs 1.47 lakh crore as dues, including penalty and interest, from Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other firms.
On October 24, 2019, the Supreme Court widened the definition of AGR to include DoT's point of view and asked telcos to pay licence fee and spectrum usage charge dues.
The verdict inflicted a blow to the telecom sector, resulting in operators raising funds to pay dues.