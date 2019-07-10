Business
Agility is the key word for Indian CEOs, says KPMG report
Updated : July 10, 2019 05:35 PM IST
As per the report, Indian CEOs, like their global counterparts believe the importance of being adaptable in order to remain relevant in the business world.
Only 53 percent CEOs are confident about the growth prospects of the global economy, as against 89 per cent in 2018.
