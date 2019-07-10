Agility is the key word for Indian CEOs, says KPMG report

Around 67 percent of Indian chief executive officers (CEOs) say that agility is the new currency of business, reported KPMG India’s fifth annual CEO Outlook.

As per the report, which was based on the views received from 125 CEOs in the country, Indian CEOs, like their global counterparts believe the importance of being adaptable in order to remain relevant in the business world.

"A successful CEO now needs to be an agile CEO… succeeding in a world of volatility and uncertainty requires different leadership skills, particularly in large organizations. It’s no longer a question of simply defending your position and using the scale to maintain a competitive advantage," Arun M Kumar, chairman and CEO, KPMG in India was quoted as saying in the report.

"Today, CEOs need to be comfortable disrupting their business models by forging new strategic partnerships, considering alternate M&A strategies and increasing the skills of their workforces," Kumar added.



Only 53 percent CEOs are confident about the growth prospects of the global economy, as against 89 percent in 2018.



CEOs have identified climate change (23 percent), return to territorialism (17 percent) and emerging/disruptive technology risk (17 percent) as the top three threats to their organisation’s growth.



73 percent CEOs in India agree that the growth of the organisation relies on the company’s ability to challenge and disrupt existing business models.



Innovation is the golden word in India as 80 percent CEOs want their employees to feel empowered to innovate without worrying about the negative consequences.



Like their global counterparts, 92 percent of CEOs in India expect a significant return on investment from their firm’s overall digital transformation programme within the next three years. There is also growing confidence among CEOs towards increasing the use of cloud technology and improving their worker's skill levels and modernise them.



66 percent of CEOs in India believe there is still tremendous scope for them to improve their understanding of customers.



71 percent CEOs in India identify protecting customers’ data as an important responsibility.



The study also revealed that with all the rise in technology, Indian executives still put utmost faith on their own expertise and insights to provide customised solutions to their customers disregarding data-driven insights.