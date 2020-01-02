After onion and milk, ice cream set to get more expensive
Updated : January 02, 2020 02:18 PM IST
Ice cream makers are all set to hike prices in the range of 8-15 percent.
The hike in price is primarily because of higher input costs, including that of skimmed milk powder, as well as overall inflation.
The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying will be meeting on January 3 to review the milk situation.
