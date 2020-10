Biscuit maker Parle Products has said that the company will not advertise on news channels that "broadcast toxic content" and are accused of spreading hate.

According to a report published in the newspaper Mint, Parle’s senior category head Krishnarao Buddha said that the channels promoting aggression and toxicity are not the kind the company wants to put money into as it does not favour its target consumer.

“We are exploring possibilities wherein other advertisers can come together and sort of put a restraint on their advertising spends on news channels, so that there is some sort of a clear signal to all the news channels, that they better change their content,” the newspaper quoted Buddha as saying.

The Parle executive's comment comes days after industrialist Rajiv Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Auto, told CNBC-TV18 that his company had blacklisted three channels for advertising as the company does not endorse toxicity and hate-mongering in society.

“A strong brand is a foundation on which you build a strong business. At the end of the day, the purpose of a strong business is to also contribute to the society," Bajaj had said. "Our brand has never associated with anything we feel is a source of toxicity in society."

Also Read: Bollywood takes Republic TV, Times Now to court for 'tarnishing industry's image'

Besides being accused of fomenting hate through communally-charged primetime debates often containing unsubstantiated claims, some news channels such as Arnab Goswami-led Republic TV, have also come under the scanner for allegedly rigging their television rating points through a systematic process, with the Mumbai Police registering the company.

TRP is a tool to judge which TV programs and channels are viewed the most.

Republic TV has denied wrongdoing and dismissed the charges as being politically-motivated by the Maharashtra government, which it has accused of cover-up in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. It has also said it would sue the Mumbai Police for defamation.