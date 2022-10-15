Following Amul's footsteps, Mother Dairy hikes full cream milk and cow milk prices by ₹2 per litre

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini This is the third price hike by Mother Dairy this year, following similar hikes by Rs 2 per litre in milk prices in March and mid-August.

Mother Dairy on Saturday, October 15, announced a hike in their rates of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre. The hike will come into effect from Sunday October 16, in the Delhi-NCR region.

The move comes just hours after the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd which markets its products under the Amul brand raised the rates of milk by Rs 2 per litre amid the festive season.

This is the third price hike by Mother Dairy this year, following similar hikes by Rs 2 per litre in milk prices in March and mid-August.

Justifying the hike, a Mother Dairy Spokesperson was quoted as saying, “The dairy industry has been experiencing a consistent surge in raw milk prices, which has increased by about Rs. 3/kg in the last two months alone, owing to multifold increase in varied input costs. Increased fodder prices and low rainfall in some northern states have aggravated the situation.

Also Read: Amul milk price hiked by Rs 2 per litre ahead of festive season

"We are therefore compelled to revise prices to support farmers and ensure availability of quality milk for consumers. In our endeavor to limit this impact on consumers, we are only revising the prices of Full Cream and Cow Milk variants by Rs. 2/litre. The revision in these two variants is effective from October 16, 2022.”

Both Amul and Mother Dairy had cited the same reason of increased procurement costs when previously hiking prices in March.

The latest rise in prices, which comes ahead of the festive season may impact household budgets because milk is one of the most widely consumed items.