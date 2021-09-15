Advanced Enzyme says major part of sales for COVID fatigue drug comes from US

Earlier this week, Advanced Enzyme announced its clinical trial data demonstrating that the use of its nutraceutical supplement helped patients suffering from post-COVID fatigue symptoms or from long COVID to recover much faster. Mukund Kabra, wholetime director, Advanced Enzyme, discussed this further.

Earlier this week, Advanced Enzyme announced its clinical trial data demonstrating that the use of its nutraceutical supplement helped patients suffering from post-COVID fatigue symptoms or from long COVID to recover much faster. Mukund Kabra, wholetime director, Advanced Enzyme, discussed this further.

The products are already available online. “We are soon launching a website of our own,” he said.

The company is working with a lot of agencies to promote the product. The trials were done in a group of 200 people. “The number is smaller but we have this product. Since 2008, this product was there in the US and we tried it on the COVID patients and found very good results. So we are working on this as to how to take it further,” he explained.

The drugs are already present in B2C areas in the US market. “Our major part of the sales come from nutraceuticals in the US. We are new in India and we are trying to implement this. In terms of other global markets, we will decide at an appropriate time,” he added.

In terms of the overall business, he mentioned, “Q1FY22 was good. We have already given the guidance that we want to double the revenues in the next five years. We will stick with it. There will be ups and downs but we feel that we will achieve that guidance.”

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.