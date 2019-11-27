Business
Adobe appoints Nanda Kambhatla to head India research team
Updated : November 27, 2019 01:47 PM IST
Based out of Bengaluru, Kambhatla will lead Adobe's research initiatives in the region, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning (ML), Big-Data Analytics and Insight, and Content Intelligence technologies.
With more than 20 years of research experience, Kambhatla worked as Vice President of Enterprise AI at SymphonyAI.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more