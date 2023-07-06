AdKrity secures Rs 1.3 crore in pre-seed funding led by First Cheque

The primary objective of AdKrity is to provide support to numerous small businesses in India that lack extensive digital advertising teams and budgets.
AdKrity, a startup established in 2021 in Surat, has secured funding of Rs 1.3 crore in a pre-seed round led by First Cheque, an investment firm based in Bangalore. The primary objective of AdKrity is to provide support to numerous small businesses in India that lack extensive digital advertising teams and budgets.
By offering an AI based easy-to-use mobile app, AdKrity said it empowers businesses to create digital ad campaigns on popular ad platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Google with just a few clicks. Moreover, the platform said it enables businesses to design visually appealing advertisements to maximise their reach and return on investment.
"This startup has made an impact by helping over 50,000 businesses throughout India in achieving substantial growth through its expertise in AI-based digital advertising. The success stories and positive feedback from these businesses have played a crucial role in catapulting AdKrity to the forefront of the industry," the startup said.
AdKrity added that it empowers MSMEs to compete on a level playing field with corporations in the digital marketing realm.
"Through its tools and strategies, MSMEs can reach their target audiences, increase brand visibility and get new leads.AdKrity’s well-known clients include Mahindra Solarize, Lords Institute of Management, Zorko,TeaOx by JIVRAJ, N J Yamaha and many more," it said.
Jay Patel, Co-founder at AdKrity, said "Digital Marketing plays a crucial role in helping Indian MSMEs compete locally as well as globally and that the Indian government's target to digitise business and increase MSMEs market reinforces the point."
First Published: Jul 6, 2023 11:06 AM IST
