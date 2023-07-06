CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsAdKrity secures Rs 1.3 crore in pre seed funding led by First Cheque

AdKrity secures Rs 1.3 crore in pre-seed funding led by First Cheque

AdKrity secures Rs 1.3 crore in pre-seed funding led by First Cheque
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 8, 2023 12:09:55 AM IST (Updated)

The primary objective of AdKrity is to provide support to numerous small businesses in India that lack extensive digital advertising teams and budgets.

AdKrity, a startup established in 2021 in Surat, has secured funding of Rs 1.3 crore in a pre-seed round led by First Cheque, an investment firm based in Bangalore. The primary objective of AdKrity is to provide support to numerous small businesses in India that lack extensive digital advertising teams and budgets.

Live TV

Loading...

By offering an AI based easy-to-use mobile app, AdKrity said it empowers businesses to create digital ad campaigns on popular ad platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Google with just a few clicks. Moreover, the platform said it enables businesses to design visually appealing advertisements to maximise their reach and return on investment.
"This startup has made an impact by helping over 50,000 businesses throughout India in achieving substantial growth through its expertise in AI-based digital advertising. The success stories and positive feedback from these businesses have played a crucial role in catapulting AdKrity to the forefront of the industry," the startup said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X