Adidas sees $1 billion coronavirus hit to China sales, Puma warns on profit

Updated : March 11, 2020 03:04 PM IST

Shares in Adidas and Puma, already pummelled in the last few weeks, were down 6.3 percent and 3.8 percent respectively by 0830 GMT. Adidas stock was at one-year lows.
Since emerging in China late last year, the new coronavirus has spread around the world, inflecting around 120,000 people, killing nearly 4,300 and sending markets into a tailspin.
While its supply chain has faced disruptions, Adidas said most of its factories in China were operating again and its global sourcing activities had not been hit so far.
Adidas sees $1 billion coronavirus hit to China sales, Puma warns on profit

Adidas sees $1 billion coronavirus hit to China sales, Puma warns on profit

