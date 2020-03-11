Business Adidas sees $1 billion coronavirus hit to China sales, Puma warns on profit Updated : March 11, 2020 03:04 PM IST Shares in Adidas and Puma, already pummelled in the last few weeks, were down 6.3 percent and 3.8 percent respectively by 0830 GMT. Adidas stock was at one-year lows. Since emerging in China late last year, the new coronavirus has spread around the world, inflecting around 120,000 people, killing nearly 4,300 and sending markets into a tailspin. While its supply chain has faced disruptions, Adidas said most of its factories in China were operating again and its global sourcing activities had not been hit so far.