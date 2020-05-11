'Adapt and create': Ratan Tata takes to Instagram to pen down note for entrepreneurs amid COVID-19 crisis

Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata has penned down a note for entrepreneurs advising them to adapt and create to tide over the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought economic activity to a juddering halt.

"It can all start on a clean sheet of paper that looks at ways of doing things that were never thought of before. This crisis will force entrepreneurs to adapt and create," the chairman of Tata Trusts wrote in a note on Instagram on Monday.

Tata, a widely popular public figure, hoped that entrepreneurs will find ways to run their operations in a better way as a result of the disruption caused by the pandemic.

"In past difficult times, entrepreneurs have displayed far sightedness and creativity that could not have been believed to exist. These became the flagpoles of innovation and new technology today. I hope that the ability to find another way to build a product, run a company, run operations a better way, will emerge as an outcome of the current crisis," Tata wrote.

The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons reiterated that he is confident in the inventive nature and creativity of entrepreneurs to find ways to modify businesses into benchmarks for tomorrow despite the current challenges and difficulties.

The billionaire and philanthropist, who is known to have a soft spot for emerging startups, recently invested, in his personal capacity, an undisclosed amount in a 18-year-old entrepreneur's pharma start-up Generic Aadhaar.