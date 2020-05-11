  • SENSEX
'Adapt and create': Ratan Tata takes to Instagram to pen down note for entrepreneurs amid COVID-19 crisis

Updated : May 11, 2020 12:36 PM IST

 "It can all start on a clean sheet of paper that looks at ways of doing things that were never thought of before. This crisis will force entrepreneurs to adapt and create," the chairman of Tata Trusts wrote in a note on Instagram.
Tata, a widely popular public figure, hoped that entrepreneurs will find ways to run their operations in a better way as a result of the disruption caused by the pandemic.
