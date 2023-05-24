At $12 billion in three sessions, Adani beats Elon Musk in wealth surge

The surge in wealth dwarfs the $6.3 billion added by the second richest person in the world, Elon Musk and about $ 9 billion drop witnessed by the richest man -- Bernard Arnault during the same period.

With $12 billion increase in just three days, billionaire Gautam Adani added more billions to his wealth since Friday than anyone else in the world. The stellar rally in group stocks on improved investor sentiment also added nearly rupees two lakh crore to the group’s market capitalisation in three sessions through Tuesday, taking Adani’s net worth to $64.2 billion from $52.4 billion over the same period.

Live Tv

Loading...

The surge in wealth dwarfs the $6.3 billion added by the second richest person in the world, Elon Musk and about $ 9 billion drop witnessed by the richest man -- Bernard Arnault during the same period.

Net worth ($ bn) Billionaire Rank As on May 18, 2023 Current 3-day chg Gautam Adani 18 52.4 64.17 11.8 Elon Musk 2 173.8 180.15 6.3 Zhong Shanshan 19 61.5 62.42 0.9 Mukesh Ambani 13 83.62 84.11 0.5 Mark Zuckerberg 10 90.27 90.25 0 Sergey Brin 9 105.53 105.47 -0.1 Larry Page 7 111.19 111.12 -0.1 Amancio Ortega 14 68.54 68.1 -0.4 Jim Walton 15 68.27 67.72 -0.6 Bill Gates 4 125.86 125.29 -0.6 Jacqueline Badger Mars 20 62.76 62.01 -0.7 Francoise Bettencourt Meyers 12 89.76 88.93 -0.8 Steve Ballmer 8 110.86 109.84 -1 Alice Walton 17 66.46 64.87 -1.6 Rob Walton 16 67.71 65.93 -1.8 Larry Ellison 6 113.97 111.28 -2.7 Warren Buffett 5 115.92 113 -2.9 Jeff Bezos 3 141.97 138.8 -3.2 Carlos Slim 11 92.95 89.16 -3.8 Bernard Arnault 1 200.47 191.59 -8.9 Source: Bloomberg