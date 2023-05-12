Breaking News
Market ends higher for third straight week
Adani vs Hindenburg | Special bench of Supreme Court begins hearing of case

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 3:33:22 PM IST (Published)

The Supreme Court is hearing the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)'s plea seeking a six-month extension to complete the probe into the Adani-Hindenburg allegations.

A special bench of the Supreme Court on Friday has assembled for the hearing of the Adani-Hindenburg case. This case is the second of two cases listed for the day and will be heard after the first case.

The Supreme Court is hearing the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)'s plea seeking a six-month extension to complete the probe into the Adani-Hindenburg allegations.
The Adani-Hindenburg case has garnered widespread attention and has been a topic of discussion in the legal and business circles. The case pertains to allegations of financial irregularities and fraud in the dealings between the Adani Group and the now-defunct German leasing company, Hindenburg.
