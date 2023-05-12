Adani vs Hindenburg | Special bench of Supreme Court begins hearing of case

The Supreme Court is hearing the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)'s plea seeking a six-month extension to complete the probe into the Adani-Hindenburg allegations.

A special bench of the Supreme Court on Friday has assembled for the hearing of the Adani-Hindenburg case. This case is the second of two cases listed for the day and will be heard after the first case.

Live Tv

Loading...

The Supreme Court is hearing the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)'s plea seeking a six-month extension to complete the probe into the Adani-Hindenburg allegations.

The Adani-Hindenburg case has garnered widespread attention and has been a topic of discussion in the legal and business circles. The case pertains to allegations of financial irregularities and fraud in the dealings between the Adani Group and the now-defunct German leasing company, Hindenburg.