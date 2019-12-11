Adani Transmission to sell 25.1% stake in Adani Electricity Mumbai for Rs 3,200 crore to Qatar Investment Authority
Updated : December 11, 2019 12:52 PM IST
The total QIA investment in AEML will be approximately Rs 3,200 crore, equivalent to $450 million.
ATL and QIA have agreed on definitive plans to ensure that 30 percent of the electricity supplied by AEML is sourced from solar and wind power plants by 2023.
Adani Electricity Mumbai is a 100% subsidiary of Adani Transmission.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more