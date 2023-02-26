Adani Ports outperforms itself, crosses 300 MMT cargo volume in 329 days

This impressive feat surpasses their own record of accomplishing the same amount of cargo in 354 days last year.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's largest private port operator, achieved a historic milestone by handling 300 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo in just 329 days as of February 23. This impressive feat surpasses their own record of accomplishing the same amount of cargo in 354 days last year.
APSEZ operates 13 strategically positioned ports and terminals throughout the country which represent 24 percent of India’s total port capacity.
APSEZ has registered rapid growth since it started operations just over two decades ago and continues to outperform all India cargo volume growth, with its market share rising rapidly.
Last year, with 12 ports in its portfolio, APSEZ achieved the milestone of handling 300 MMT annually.
First Published: Feb 26, 2023 6:30 PM IST
