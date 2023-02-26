Adani Ports outperforms itself, crosses 300 MMT cargo volume in 329 days

This impressive feat surpasses their own record of accomplishing the same amount of cargo in 354 days last year.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's largest private port operator and end-to-end logistics provider, achieved a historic milestone by handling 300 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo in just 329 days as of February 23. This impressive feat surpasses their own record of accomplishing the same amount of cargo in 354 days last year.

APSEZ operates 13 strategically positioned ports and terminals throughout India.

We’ve got great news! #AdaniPorts handled 300 MMT of cargo in just 329 days (as recorded on 23rd February), surpassing our benchmark of 354 days last year. Kudos to the entire team!#TradeFaster #AnchoringAchievement #PortsOfIndia #Shipping #ShippingIndustry — Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (@Adaniports) February 24, 2023

APSEZ has registered rapid growth since it started operations just over two decades ago and continues to outperform all India cargo volume growth, with its market share rising rapidly.

The company has been continuously accelerating the time taken to increase cargo volumes. While it took 14 years to achieve 100 MMT annually with five ports in its portfolio, APSEZ doubled it to 200 MMT annually with nine ports in just the next five years.

Last year, with 12 ports in its portfolio, APSEZ achieved the milestone of handling 300 MMT annually. Remarkably, the three-year journey from 200 MMT to 300 MMT includes the two-year period of global economic slowdown due to the pandemic.

Additionally, APSEZ’s 13 ports and terminals represent 24 percent of India’s total port capacity.