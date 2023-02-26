English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsAdani Ports outperforms itself, crosses 300 MMT cargo volume in 329 days

Adani Ports outperforms itself, crosses 300 MMT cargo volume in 329 days

Adani Ports outperforms itself, crosses 300 MMT cargo volume in 329 days
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Feb 26, 2023 6:30:31 PM IST (Published)

This impressive feat surpasses their own record of accomplishing the same amount of cargo in 354 days last year.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's largest private port operator and end-to-end logistics provider, achieved a historic milestone by handling 300 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo in just 329 days as of February 23. This impressive feat surpasses their own record of accomplishing the same amount of cargo in 354 days last year.

Recommended Articles

View All
Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle

Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

IMF chief exclusive | Global recession may not be on the cards; India a bright spot, says Kristalina Georgieva

IMF chief exclusive | Global recession may not be on the cards; India a bright spot, says Kristalina Georgieva

Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


APSEZ operates 13 strategically positioned ports and terminals throughout India.
APSEZ has registered rapid growth since it started operations just over two decades ago and continues to outperform all India cargo volume growth, with its market share rising rapidly.
The company has been continuously accelerating the time taken to increase cargo volumes. While it took 14 years to achieve 100 MMT annually with five ports in its portfolio, APSEZ doubled it to 200 MMT annually with nine ports in just the next five years.
Last year, with 12 ports in its portfolio, APSEZ achieved the milestone of handling 300 MMT annually. Remarkably, the three-year journey from 200 MMT to 300 MMT includes the two-year period of global economic slowdown due to the pandemic.
Additionally, APSEZ’s 13 ports and terminals represent 24 percent of India’s total port capacity.
Also read: Adani’s net worth falls below $50 bn for the first time in two years
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Adani Port

Next Article

Titan aiming to double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X