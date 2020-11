The Committee of creditors (CoC) will likely be forced to allow revised bids from all suitors after the last-minute bid by Adani Group for Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL).

Piramal Group said Adani's move is designed to ‘defeat and vitiate’ efforts of other bidders, banking sources informed CNBC-TV18.

Adani Group submitted two bids for DHFL- both for wholesale/SRA and the entire portfolio. Adani Group is likely to have offered Rs 31,250 crore for DHFL's entire book and Rs 2,750 crore for wholesale and SRA books.

Adani had earlier bid only for the wholesale and SRA portfolio.

CNBC-TV18 earlier reported that Oaktree Capital, Piramal Group, Adani Properties and SC Lowy had submitted revised offers on November 9. Oaktree Capital offered Rs 31,000 crore for the entire book, Piramal Rs 26,500 crore for retail, and SC Lowy Rs 2300 crore for wholesale on November 9.

CNBC-TV18 is, meanwhile, awaiting Piramal, Adani Group's response to the story.