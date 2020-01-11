#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Australia bushfires: Greta Thunberg asks Siemens to review Adani's coal project

Updated : January 11, 2020 07:55 PM IST

Activists across the world have already started protests against the facility, which once fully operational, is set to become one of the largest coal mining facility on the planet.
The massive coal mine in Queensland state has been a controversial topic, with the project expected to produce 2.3 billion tonne of low-quality coal.
Concerns have also been raised against the large scale water consumption, approximately 12 billion liters of water annually, to burn coal, in turn leading to both water scarcity and emissions.
Australia bushfires: Greta Thunberg asks Siemens to review Adani's coal project
