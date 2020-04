Adani Group promoters are looking to significantly reduce pledge shares, sources informed CNBC TV-18 on Wednesday. "The promoters are in talks with mutual funds and NBFCs to release promoter pledge shares over next 6-8 weeks," they said.

Adani Green promoter, which has a share holding of 75 percent, has a pledge share holding of 12.7 percent. Adani Ports, with a promoter holding at 62.5 percent, has a pledge holding at 22.7 percent.

Adani Group, however, declined to comment on the development.

In 2019, Adani Group raised $6 billion via debt and equity.