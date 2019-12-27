#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Adani Group buys 40.25% stake in Snowman Logistics for Rs 296 crore, enters into cold chain logistics

December 27, 2019

With over 25 years of expertise, the firm is the largest organised player in the country with pan India presence operating 31 temperature-controlled warehouses at 15 strategic locations.
Snowman is a market leader in cold chain logistics with over 30 percent of capacity amongst integrated organised cold chain service providers in India.
Adani Logistics will make a mandatory open offer as per the Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover Guidelines, 2011 for a maximum 26 percent of the public shareholding in the Snowman Logistics.
